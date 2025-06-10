Donate to Radiothon today

10th June 2025
Radiothon 2025 - Your Station, Your Voice

This June we really need your support. Your donation ensures that we remain free of government and corporate influence, and a true voice for the community. Thanks to everyone who has already chipped in - amazing! Our 2025 Radiothon theme is ‘Your Station, Your Voice’ and we need to raise $275,000. 3CR has been with you since 1976, keeping you company with exceptional programs and music 24 hours a day. If you’ve ever enjoyed just a single program, then that’s a great reason to support us with a tax-deductible donation and make sure we're here for you tomorrow.

Topic 
Arts
Community languages
Current affairs
Disability
Environment
Human Rights
Indigenous
Industrial issues
Local Communities
Music
Protests
Queer
Women