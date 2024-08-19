Does your community need a voice?

Are you part of a community organisation dedicated to connecting and engaging your community? 3CR is a great place to voice your culture and connect with community in your language. Programming at the station provides a platform to share your organisation's activities as well as music and stories by and for your community. We provide training and technical support for members to develop skills and gain experience in broadcasting and media communication. Share your language and culture through the power of radio at 3CR! For more information read our Community Organisation’s Guide to 3CR or contact Innez 03 9419 8377 / volunteers@3cr.org.au (Artwork by Aysha Tufa, 2017)