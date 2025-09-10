Congratulations! 3CR's new Station Manager

We are pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Meg Butler has been appointed by the Committee of Management as 3CR Station Manager. Meg brings significant community radio and management experience to the role, as well as a personal commitment to the station that spans more than 20 years. She has also been Acting Station Manager at 3CR since January this year, so is up to speed and ready to help plan for our 50th birthday celebrations next year and for our continued success in the future.



Congratulations Meg!