Come for a station tour

We love having people visit 3CR and getting inspired by community-owned, radical media. Is your organisation, group or school curious about how a community radio station works? Book a station tour and come behind the scenes to find out about our history, philosophy and how a radio studio works. Full details and booking information here. Pictured: Tour group from Every Black Girl who visited the station last month, pictured with broadcaster Robbie Thorpe, tour guide Ayan (front) and organiser Sista Zai (right).