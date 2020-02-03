Become a member - subscribe now

The start of 2020 heralded catastrophic conditions for communities and the natural environment right across Australia. It is devastating to see the direct impact of years of government inaction on climate change together with the extreme corporate greed. Now is the time to stand up and fight against ecological genocide. It is clear that only a mass mobilisation of people and communities will create the change necessary.The essence of any movement for social change is communication and information. Community radio provides a vital space for us to communicate and organise together free from vested corporate interests and the profit motive. Be part of the movement for change - become a member of Melbourne’s precious independent community media.