Are you coming to the station's AGM?

All members of the Community Radio Federation are invited to attend our Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 27 March at 6.30pm. If you're a subscriber - that means YOU! The meeting will be held upstairs at the station at 21 Smith Street, Fitzroy. If you are planning to attend please RSVP to our Station Manager by phoning during business hours 03 9419 8377 or email stationmanager@3cr.org.au Included in the agenda are three important resolutions proposed by the Committee of Management and we need our members to vote on these resolutions. If you are subscriber and unable to attend please contact the Station Manager (above) by 5pm on Monday 25 March to obtain your proxy form.