3CR's response to Covid-19

3CR has decided to close its doors to volunteers and guests from Monday 23 March as we try to do our part to minimise the spread of the coronavirus throughout the community. At the front of our minds, is protecting the most marginalised and vulnerable. But we are still here. And we’ll continue broadcasting, 24 hours a day, with radical, alternative content throughout this period – but things will sound a bit different. Some programmers will present their shows on the phone, and we’ll be finding creative ways to bring you our regular programming. So stay tuned, stay safe, and be kind to each other.