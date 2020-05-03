3CR Station Appeal is coming ...

Many of you will be familiar with 3CR's annual Radiothon fundraiser - it's when our listeners literally keep the station going with their generous donations. It's a vibrant and busy time each June at the station, and an all-in effort from our volunteers, staff and supporters. But in 2020, under Covid-19 restrictions, we need to do things a bit differently. So stay tuned for our June Station Appeal - it'll be online, on-point, and be asking those of you who can to make a donation to keep 3CR alive.