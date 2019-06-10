2040 Regeneration

Join the Out of the Blue team for a special, fundraising screening of 2040 on Thursday 20 June at 8pm at the Nova Cinema in Carlton. 2040 is the latest film by award winning director Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film), and shows us a possible future we could have if we take on board all the best practice options available now to change our planet. This documentary presents are more ecologically sustainable future. What would it take to achieve this kind of future? Come along to Cinema Nova with the Out of the Blue team for a drink, a fantastic documentary and together we can save the world. Important: As this is a fundraising event, we will not be offering refunds. We can, however, transfer the ticket into another name. Please contact us on outoftheblue3cr@gmail.com for more information. Please note: Saving the world is not guaranteed, but having a great night is though. Book your tickets here.