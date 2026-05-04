2026 Committee of Management

4th May 2026
2026 Committee of Management

Each year the station holds elections in March, and we’re pleased to introduce this year’s Committee, including new Chairperson, Dr Nat Grant - ‘I’m thrilled and humbled to be able to step into a role of support like this. 3CR has led the way in community-conscious broadcasting for 50 years, and its strength has always come from the people: volunteers, workers, programmers, activists, and communities who believe in independent media as a force for change. To be entrusted with the role of Chair is a great honour and responsibility: helping to ensure that 3CR remains strong, sustainable, and deeply connected to the values that have defined it for decades.’ Full member details online.

Topic 
Arts
Community languages
Current affairs
Disability
Environment
Human Rights
Indigenous
Industrial issues
Local Communities
Music
Protests
Queer
Women