2026 Committee of Management

Each year the station holds elections in March, and we’re pleased to introduce this year’s Committee, including new Chairperson, Dr Nat Grant - ‘I’m thrilled and humbled to be able to step into a role of support like this. 3CR has led the way in community-conscious broadcasting for 50 years, and its strength has always come from the people: volunteers, workers, programmers, activists, and communities who believe in independent media as a force for change. To be entrusted with the role of Chair is a great honour and responsibility: helping to ensure that 3CR remains strong, sustainable, and deeply connected to the values that have defined it for decades.’ Full member details online.