You are invited to the Beyond the Bars CD Launch on Thursday 16 November 6-8.30pm at Dardi Munwurro - Aunty Alma Thorpe’s Gathering Place 546-550 High Street, Preston. MC Shiralee Hood, talks by Kutcha Edwards and Chris Austin, music by the Robbie Thorpe Band and Amos Roach. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks + free CDs. All welcome. Free event.