Vale Chris Gaffney

The station community is saddened by the passing of long-term broadcaster Chris Gaffney on 14 August 2019. Chris had been a member of 3CR since 1990 volunteering his time, knowledge and interests as a trainer, programmer and a member the Program Sub-Committee and the Committee of Management. Chris had a wide interest in both politics and art and a sharp Marxist analysis that went with both. Chris was an actor, opera connoisseur and a strong advocate for the working class, ideas he wove through his programming both on Keep Left and Great Voices. Chris could be heard within the station debating over the kitchen table the finer points of a complex political theory or, singing at the top of his lungs during Great Voices. Chris was a unique character who was loved by both his comrades and colleagues at 3CR and his many listeners. Our deepest sympathy to Chris’s family and friends. A funeral service will be held for Chris at Ern Jensen Funerals on Tuesday 20 August, 3pm. 6 Bruce Street Preston. You can listen to Chris's final show on the Great Voices webpage.