Trans Day of Audibility NEXT Tuesday

26th March 2026
Trans Day of Audibility 2026

We are proud to announce our Trans Day of Audibility broadcast on Tuesday 31 March for Trans Day of Visibility! From 10am til 6pm there'll be exclusively trans, non binary and gender diverse programming, exploring the best and worst of the transgender experience in the age of reaction. Featuring a diverse spread of community radio's least gender-conformant presenters, voices that refused to be assimilated into the western gender binary - bringing you live music, perspectives from The Other Side, kinship, culture, care, romance, resistance and more. Join us for a day where we will be heard, and not seen. More details here

Topic 
Human Rights
Local Communities
Queer