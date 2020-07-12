In 2020 the Smith Street Working Group and the City of Yarra partner with 3CR to bring a retrospective of the past 7 years of the Smith Street Dreaming Festival - usually a day event held on Smith Street during NAIDOC week. Presented by 3CR broadcaster Viv Malo, (The Black Block), alongside Dave Arden and others live to air from the 3CR studios. The broadcast will feature music from past festival performers and interviews with some of the key figures of the Smith Street Dreaming formation. Saturday 18 July, 1-4pm, stay tuned for more details.