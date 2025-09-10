Rising Tide film night

3CR has joined with Rising Tide Victoria for a special film screening. Turning the Ship tells the story of the passion and drive of Australia-wide activism group Rising Tide and the extraordinary 2024 People’s Blockade of the World’s Largest Coal Port in Newcastle, NSW Australia. The highs, the lows and the triumphs! Learn more and get inspired for the November 2025 Newcastle blockade by joining us on Friday 19 September, 6pm at Evil Thoughts Bar. Free entry, food and drinks via the bar. This is an 18+ age event. Pop it in your calendar, share with friends, and see you soon! Full details and registration here.