Come along THIS Wednesday night to catch up with friends and comrades at the 3CR-Rising Tide screening of The First Wave. The evening includes speakers, a screening and time to catch up and learn about how YOU can be part of the 2024 Blockade in November up in Newcastle. 7pm, at CERES in Brunswick – see you there! Hosted by 3CR and Rising Tide, entry by donation. Tea, coffee and snacks will be served. Please RSVP here .