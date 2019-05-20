QR Code queer health podcasts

Did you miss the first episode of QR Code? Fear not, you can listen back right now. Produced and presented by George Maxwell, this episode is on structural factors that impact LGBTIQA+ mental health. Featuring Roj Amedi, Senior Human Rights & Racial Justice Campaigner at Colour Code and Get Up, Nadine Chemali, writer, social worker and founder and director of Femmo Collective and Fin Healy, psychology and gender studies student. Listen now. You can catch QR Code on In Ya Face on the last Friday of every month. For updates, follow us at www.facebook.com/qrcode3cr. #QR Code Next episode goes to air on Friday 31 May at 4.30pm.