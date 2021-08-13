Music Matters fundraiser - postponed!

Postponed! Standby for a new date ...

Music Matters wants your company at a fundraiser on Saturday 28 August at the Coburg RSL (COVID-19 permitting!). We will be featuring great local independent musicians: The Avenue Ensemble, Powerful Owl and PSA. All this for just $10 on the door at Coburg RSL, 323 Sydney Rd from 8pm. Please join your Music Matters' hosts Joe and Jane to celebrate community powered radio with community powered musicians as we fundraise to help keep Radical Radio on-air and online for another year.