May Day radio

Celebrate May Day on Thursday 1 May and Sunday 4 May with coverage of workers’ struggles, union work towards better wages and conditions, and the fight for democratic rights to organise and unionise. Thursday 1 May, 12.30am-7pm featuring many of your favourite Thursday programs with a May Day theme, plus the infamous Talkback with Attitude all-nighter! Followed by Sunday 4 May, 12-2pm union program presenters LIVE from the 3CR marquee outside Trades Hall in Carlton, for a two-hour broadcast at the yearly May Day Sunday event and rally. If you can't get down on the day, be sure to listen in! More details here. Pictured: Host Annie interviewing PPTEU members in the 3CR marquee with Outside Broadcast Tech Phuong in 2024.