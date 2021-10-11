Matched funding GiveOUT Day

Help make our ‘Trans Day of Audibility’ broadcast happen! Donate on GiveOUT Day this Friday 15 October. GiveOUT Day is a national day of giving to LGBTIQA+ organisations, community groups, and projects. Donations on GiveOUT Day are doubled by GiveOUT and their partners. That means your donation will be matched dollar for dollar. How good is that! We're fundraising for a ‘Trans Day of Audibility’ broadcast that will bring together a range of queer programmers and presenters to showcase and celebrate underrepresented voices for Trans Day of Visibility (TDOV) in March 2022. Your donation will help elevate and amplify the voices of trans communities as part of this dedicated special broadcast. To donate just head to GiveOUT Day now!