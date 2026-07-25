Lost in Science Trivia Night

Fire your brain on a trip to the moon at the Lost in Science annual quiz night fundraiser! Test your knowledge on everything from the mysteries of the cosmos to the wonders of wildlife, while supporting the sharing of science on radio. (Are these question spoilers? You'll have to come to find out.) This astronomically entertaining night is a fundraiser, so entry is $20 per person. Knowledge is power - and in this case, it's for a good cause. Monday 17 August, the quiz starts at 7pm at The Birmingham Hotel, 333 Smith St, Fitzroy. Come early for dinner, bring a team (maximum of 6 please), win prizes AND raise money for science on the radio! Register NOW here!