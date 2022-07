Three scientists walk into a bar ... and start asking you about obscure sci-fi and science news stories! You're at Lost in Science trivia, back from a long hiatus. Part of National Science Week, this amazing, entertaining, intellectually stimulating night is a fundraiser for 3CR, so entry is $20 per person. Teams are a maximum of 6 people and reservations via lostinsci@gmail.com are essential. Pay online (details via email) or with cash on the night.