Q: What time is it?

A: Time for the annual Lost in Science trivia night!

Test your knowledge at Melbourne’s best science quiz and help keep community radio on the air or in your pod. This amazing, entertaining, intellectually stimulating night is a station fundraiser, so entry is $20 per person. You can bring cash on the night, or message us via Facebook or on lostinsci@gmail.com for online payment details. Teams are a maximum of six people, so let us know if you want to reserve a table, and we'll make it so! Monday 13 August, Birmingham Hotel, 333 Smith Street, Fitzroy, 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. Part of National Science Week.