Invasion Day 2025 Broadcast

Tune in from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 26 January for our annual Invasion Day broadcast. Terry Nullius will be in the studio broadcasting speeches from the Invasion Day Dawn Service and the Invasion Day Rally, crossing to hear from roving reporters Djuran Bunjileenee Robbie Thorpe and Uncle Talgium "Chocko" Edwards and much more. We'll be LIVE from Camp Sovereignty from 1pm to 3pm with Keiran Stewart-Assheton and Kurly will present an Invasion Day playlist.



Throughout the day we will bring you voices of the elders, truth-telling, critical yarns with grassroots activists, deadly Blak music and honouring warriors past and present in the struggle for sovereignty, land back, an end to the genocide, and a treaty. More details and audio here.