Invasion Day 2022 Special Broadcast

Join 3CR from 9am – 4pm, on Wednesday 26th January for our annual Invasion Day broadcast.



3CR’s First Nations broadcasters will be bringing you news and views from activists around the country with grassroots politics that you won’t find anywhere else. We discuss genocide, sovereignty, treaty, pay the rent, deaths in custody, truth and justice, and the lore of the land. With Blak and deadly music and timeless audio from our archives in between!

For the latest details head to our Invasion Day broadcast page.