Invasion Day 2022 Special Broadcast

21st January 2022
3CR's Invasion Day Broadcast, 9am-4pm, 26 January 2022. Artwork by Gavin Moore.

Join 3CR from 9am – 4pm, on Wednesday 26th January for our annual Invasion Day broadcast.

3CR’s First Nations broadcasters will be bringing you news and views from activists around the country with grassroots politics that you won’t find anywhere else. We discuss genocide, sovereignty, treaty, pay the rent, deaths in custody, truth and justice, and the lore of the land. With Blak and deadly music and timeless audio from our archives in between!

For the latest details head to our Invasion Day broadcast page.

Topic 
Arts
Current affairs
Environment
Human Rights
Indigenous
Local Communities
Protests