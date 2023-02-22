International Women's Day 2023

Tune in to our annual International Women’s Day broadcast. 24-hours of women and gender non conforming news, views and music on Wednesday 8 March. We want to celebrate the resistance, talents, strengths, and power of women and gender queers living here in the Kulin Nation and of those living, fighting and creating change all over so-called Australia and the world. This year's IWD is a celebration of feminism that knows that liberation from gendered oppression can never be achieved without dismantling all systems of domination and subjugation. Full program details here.