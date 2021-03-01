International Women's Day 2021

When you think about radical leadership who comes to mind? Who are the bold and fearless leaders whose politics encompass women and gender diverse people? Whose work centres Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people because they understand our freedom is tied to Aboriginal sovereignty? A COVID-19 world shone a light on the stark differences between rich and poor, employed and unemployed, black and white. This year 3CR is marking International Women’s Day, Monday 8 March, by paying homage to women in leadership, women who are fighting for a just and equal future, and women creating change in their respective fields. Join 3CR for 24 hours of IWD2021 as we celebrate women and gender diverse people making waves.