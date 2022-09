Come along to Cafe Gummo for a night of Rembetiko/Latin music to keep Greek Resistance Bulletin on the air broadcasting dissident voices in the capitalist media hellscape. Performers on the night include a rembetiko ensemble featuring Alexander Petropoulos, Paul Dounias, Joseph Tsombanopoulos, Katerina Stevens (pictured) and Rosco Heck. Supporting them on the night will be Oscar Poncell. Wednesday 7 September from 8pm, 711 High Street, Thornbury, $10 entry. Event details here.