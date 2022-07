This Sunday is the Gardening Show’s annual Radiothon extravaganza. Tune in from 7.30-10am and help keep your favourite gardening show on-air. Listen in and call the station on 03 9419 8377 for great deals on gardening products, nursery vouchers, magazine subscriptions, green-focused book titles and more. Or make a tax deductibles donation to support 3CR’s fantastic weekly gardening program. Dig deep for the 2022 Gardening Show Radiothon.