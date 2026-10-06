Done By Law Trivia Night 16 October

Done By Law’s legendary trivia night is BACK. Gather your team for your annual opportunity to catch up with awesome sector colleagues and battle it out for ultimate bragging rights. As always, we are capping off the night with our famous limbo competition and dancing! Please note: Table size is teams of no more than 10. No worries if you're only a few; we’ll buddy you with some other legends. Every dollar raised goes directly to 3CR, the fiercely grassroots radio station that proudly hosts the Victorian CLC sector’s very own radio show, Done By Law. Get your table sorted and let's get ready to gather for a great cause!

Date: Friday 16 October 2026

Time: Doors open at 6.30PM, Trivia starts at 7.00PM on the dot!

Venue: Richmond Town Hall, 333 Bridge Road, Richmond, Vic 3121

Get your tickets here.