Tune into 3CR for ongoing coverage of the struggle to protect Djap Wurrung heritage. You can also catch up on coverage from this year, and last year, that gives voice to the powerful fight to stop this senseless destruction of land, trees and country. Listen online now. (Pictured: 3CR broadcasters L-R Ross Morgan, Robbie Thorpe, Haiden Briggs, Johnny Mac and Kutcha Edwards showing their support for the Djab Wurrung Heritage Protection Embassy).