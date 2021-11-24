Disability Day 12-hour broadcast

Get ready for our 12-hour broadcast on Friday 3 December for International Day of People with Disability 2021. Kicking off at 7am, the day will be produced, presented and featuring people with disability and covering a wealth of issues, opinions, music and visions. Check out the full grid here, tell your friends, and tune in!

Image title: Gunagala (sky)

Image description: A digital artwork that features large, circular dark pink blooms. They appear hanging alongside long, green and blue foliage against a sunset coloured sky. The text is as follows: Grounding Disability Justice 3CR Community Radio.

Image credit: Renay Barker-Mulholland

Artist statement: Flowers grow, the world revolves, and we make it through another day. While the sun sets, the diminishing rays ignite our own introspection on the status quo and our part in that. As we take stock of where we are, intertwined is a wealth of knowledge and strength. This is the destination, and now is the journey.