Congratulations Sally Goldner

Congratulations to Sally Goldner, presenter of Out of the Pan, on her award for Outstanding Contribution to Media at the Victorian Pride Awards on Saturday 15 August. 'This is a first', Sally said accepting the award, 'A queer media award to someone who plays music of all the non-binary kinds, country, western, and classic rock. Oh yeah!'



'I want to thank 3CR in its 50th year for being a leader in Melbourne and the broader not-for-profit and amazing community radio sectors for their 21-year support of Out of the Pan. They’ve been so well placed to be a proactive media leader standing with trans and gender diverse people, and for their support of me personally.'



'Stay difficult. And stay happy. Stay proudly queer. And that’s the bottom line, because Sal Goldner said so!'