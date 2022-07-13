Climate, Capitalism and the Future

Uprise Radio and Stick Together program teams have combined forces to bring you an afternoon of lively discussion and music. In the face of imminent climate collapse, floods, fires and pandemics, it is critical that we take action. We are thrilled to host a panel discussion to hear about strategy, tactics and solidarity. Joining the panel will be Natarsha Napanangka Bamblett, Zelda Grimshaw - Blockade Australia, Dr. Colin Long - Sustainability Campaigner from Trades Hall Victoria and Anthony Kelly - Melbourne Activist Legal Support. Stick around afterwards for the tunes laid down by some of the best local legends: Les Thomas, Maxine Fink and Sooty Owls. There'll be food, refreshments, a 3CR stall and a RAFFLE, with a choice selection of prizes. Tickets are $10, with a solidarity option for an amount of your choosing. Of course, no one turned away. 3-7pm Saturday 23 July, Black Spark Cultural Space, 126A Gladstone Ave, Northcote (accessible tram stop 30 on Route 11). You can get tickets here, and full event details here.