On Sunday 21 March, we'll be presenting a Binary Busting Broadcast, 7 hours of trans and gender diverse radio in the lead up to the 2021 Transgender Day of Visibility. Tune in from 12-7pm to hear from a diverse range of trans and gender-diverse programmers covering transgender art, music, culture, politics, wellbeing and resilience, aimed towards troubling and busting the western gender binary. Towards a trans day of audibility! Full details here, or head to the Facebook event page. Artwork by Fury. Image description: Continuous line-drawing on pastel background in a flowing motion of a person with long hair gazing downwards and holding a cat.