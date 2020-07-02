Beyond the Bars 2020

We can't bring you our usual live prison broadcasts for Beyond the Bars in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. BUT we will be bringing you the voices of Indigenous men and women from the inside each day from Monday 6 July to Friday 10 July at 12-1pm. 3CR Indigenous broadcasters have been recording messages, cheerios, poems, stories, raps and short interviews with some of the inmates over the phone at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, Loddon/Middleton Prison, Barwon Prison, Karreenga Annex and Fulham Correctional Centre. NAIDOC Week has been postponed to 8-15 November, but we wanted to reach out to the men and women at this time to facilitate their voices, and tell them they are not forgotten. Please listen in. Audio coming soon www.3cr.org.au/beyondthebars2020