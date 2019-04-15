Behind Closed Doors - sex workers' voice

Behind Closed Doors is a new show providing a safe space to explore the world of sex work. Your peer hosts will chat with a wide variety of guests, focusing on those voices that are rarely heard. We’ll talk to workers and allies alike, making sure to always put the interests of sex workers first. Our aim is to talk WITH people - not at them! If you’d like to know more, or even feature on our show, please get in touch with us at behindcloseddoors3cr@gmail.com. And be sure to listen in live Thursdays 6-6.30pm or anytime online.