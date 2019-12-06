Human Rights Day 2019

The idea that as human beings we have universal and inalienable rights has been internationally recognised since the birth of the United Nations in the mid-20th Century. But how effective has this idea actually been? Additionally, in what ways does the regime, created by and in the interests of the US (and western imperialism), actually uphold the power structures and inequalities it claims to fight against? On 10 December for Human Rights Day, Tuesday Breakfast will reflect on these questions between 7 - 8.30am. They'll unpack the history of human rights, explore just how effective they are, and discuss issues of unequal access between states in the Global North and Global South.

Our question is: if we genuinely wish to dismantle the imperialist, white supremacist, capitalist patriarchy (a term coined by Bell Hooks), can a regime that is driven predominately by western states and that universalises the human experience, truly transform such a system?