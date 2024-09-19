We’re so excited to launch this broadcast series produced and presented by formerly incarcerated women. In a society that heavily discriminates against people who have been criminalised, treating them as disposable and unworthy, we wanted to provide opportunities for formerly incarcerated people to be heard and listened to with respect curiosity, empathy and understanding. Catch the first episode of ‘Untold Stories of Injustice’ at 9am this Friday or catch up later online . Thanks to Humanists Victoria for their financial support of this project.