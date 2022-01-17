Tunnerminnerwait & Maulboyheenner 2022 Commemoration Broadcast

Join 3CR at midday on Thursday 20 January for a live broadcast from the ceremony commemorating the 180th anniversary of the execution of the freedom fighters Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner, the first men executed in Victoria in 1842.

Join the public ceremony on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Freedom Fighters Day, organised by the Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration Committee at the dedicated monument on the corner of Victoria St and Franklin St, Melbourne. Bring flowers. Can’t make it? Tune into our live broadcast on 855AM, Digital 3CR, or streaming at www.3cr.org.au/streaming.