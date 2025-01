On Monday 20 January we will broadcast live from 12-1pm from the Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner commemoration held on the corner of Victoria Street and Franklin Street, Melbourne. Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner were publicly executed in Melbourne on the 20 January 1842 for daring to resist the colonisers. Attend the event or tune in LIVE. Pictured: Janet Galvin and Joe Toscano at the 2024 event. More details and audio coming soon.