Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration broadcast

The Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration Committee invites you to the Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration, at midday Friday 20 January 2023 on the corner of Victoria Street and Franklin Street, Melbourne. Listen live from 12-1pm on 3CR, or join the crowd in the city for the full event. In 1842 two indigenous freedom fighters, Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner, were the first men executed in Victoria for having the audacity to resist the British colonisation of their lands and the destruction of their people and their way of life. The Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration Committee believes your participation in this ceremony on Friday 20 January 2023 will help to kick start the stalled reconciliation process between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians. Turn up, or tune in!