Done By Law is the Federation of Community Legal Centres’ weekly radio show and it's time once again for their sell out amazingly awesome trivia night extravaganza! Brush up on that general knowledge AND do your daily core and stretching exercises because ... the hottest LIMBO is back in town! YES, once again the team are literally bending over backwards to raise funds for the station. Tickets this year will be $30 per person, byo dinner and drinks. Details and tickets here.