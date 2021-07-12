Strong Spirit - Mondays at 1pm

3CR is thrilled to have Dardi Munwurro (Strong Spirit) as a new affiliate organisation and new program each Monday at 1pm. Dardi is an independent Aboriginal organisation which works in the area of family violence, to support Aboriginal men of all ages to break the cycle of inter-generational trauma, and to become leaders, role models and mentors within their communities. Neithan and Tony (pictured) say the weekly Strong Spirit radio show will take a holistic approach, sharing information about Dardi’s work with Aboriginal men and their communities. It will show the wider community what Kooris are doing to support each other and to make the community safer.