Stop Blak Deaths in Custody National Day of Action

On Saturday 7 October, from 1-2pm 3CR will be coming to you live from the ‘Stop Black Deaths in Custody National Day of Action(link is external)’ at the State Library of Victoria. The rally is calling for an immediate implementation of the recommendations of the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody(link is external). If you can’t be there in person listen in to the rally speeches on 3CR Community Radio! Listen in on 855AM, Digital 3CR, streaming on www.3cr.org.au or on the Community Radio App(link is external). Listen back here.