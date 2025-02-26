Salaam Radio Music School performance

Tune into Salaam Radio Show THIS Sunday 2 March 4-6pm for a special live broadcast, featuring performances from participants of the 3CR-Salaam Radio Music School. These performances will showcase what the participants have learned throughout the 8-week program, which ran from October to December 2024.

The performances will include a Darbuka Jam led by Rawdrum, a back-to-back DJ set by participants from the music production workshop led by DJ Matab and a selection of tracks produced by participants from the music production workshop led by Kuya Neil. We’re so excited to conclude the workshops with a beautiful and heartfelt performance, highlighting the skills our amazing participants have developed! Don’t miss it!

This project is supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.