Tune in for Live Broadcast 4am -6am Monday 3 December from the Eureka Dawn Ceremony at the site of the Eureka Massacre (Cnr Stawell and Eureka Sts Ballarat). As part of the day long series of events organised by the Anarchist Media Institute commemorating the 164th Anniversary of the Eureka Stockade massacre starting with the 4am dawn vigil, Eureka Awards ceremeny at Bakery Hill, a long march through the streets of Ballarat to the Old Ballarat Cemetery, a visit to the Museum of Australian Democracy at Eureka to see the Eureka Flag finally brought home to it’s origins in Eureka Park, the site of the Eureka Stockade; and concluding with a dinner at the Eureka Stockade Hotel. The Anarchist Media Institute has been holding Reclaim the Radical Spirit of the Eureka Rebellion Celebrations, in Ballarat on December 3rd, since 2002 reclaiming the historical revisionism and commercialisation.