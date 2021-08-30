New podcast - "20 Years on the Inside"

Today we announce the release of an iconic podcast series - “20 Years on the Inside”. The series gives voice to the experience of First Nations incarceration in the Victorian prison system. “20 Years on the Inside” is a carefully curated series of conversations with Aboriginal people recorded across two decades of Beyond the Bars, 3CR’s live prison radio broadcasts. The podcast series is hosted by prominent Aboriginal activists Vickie Roach and Kutcha Edwards. “We believe the voices in this series have never been heard in podcasting before, and the themes of storytelling, politics, community and humanity make this series a must-listen for anyone living in so-called Australia.” The 6-part series is available across all podcast platforms (Spotify, Apple) and on the 3CR website and you can listen live each Monday at midday on 855AM, 3CR Digital or via live streaming.