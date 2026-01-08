Live outside broadcast for Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner

Tune in for a live broadcast from the Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration. Since 2006, at midday on 20 January, the Tunnerminnerwait & Maulboyheenner Commemoration Committee (TMCC) has held a public ceremony to honour the tens of thousands of First Nations men, women, and children who were slaughtered during the colonisation process—a process whose impacts continue to profoundly affect First Nations people today. Get along to the event (corner Victoria St & Franklin St, Melbourne — the site of their execution 183 years ago), or listen in for the live broadcast from 12-1pm.