Live broadcast Tunnerminnerwait & Maulboyheenner

This Sunday 20 January tune into a live broadcast at 12 til 1pm from the commemoration of the two freedom fighters Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner who were executed 177 years ago.

The Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner Commemoration Committee will hold a public ceremony to honour the indigenous people who during the colonisation process, were killed for protecting their lands, their families, their culture and a way of life they had practised for over 40,000 years.The commemoration will take place at the Tunnerminnerwait & Maulboyheenner monument on the corner of Victoria and Franklin Streets, Melbourne.

Hear our live broadcast on 855AM, Digital 3CR, or streaming at www.3cr.org.au/streaming.